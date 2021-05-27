newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

 3 days ago

Clear Channel Outdoor, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children & Texas Center for the Missing Team Up on National Missing Kids Day to Find Missing Children Texas Center for the Missing, Houston's Amber Alert Provider, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) launched a new month-long effort across Texas to generate leads in four individual missing children's cases in Houston, San Antonio, the Dallas region and El Paso. Coinciding with National Missing […]

