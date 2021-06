Every June 7, the United Nations and the World Health Organization observe World Food Safety Day in order to call attention to foodborne diseases and encourage everyone to eat healthful foods that benefit people, the planet and the economy. This issue has become much more meaningful in light of COVID-19. While investigators are still exploring other theories, it remains likely that the virus originated in a market that sold fish, poultry and exotic animals for human consumption. The deplorable conditions in these markets and other facilities that raise and kill animals for food should prompt everyone to choose vegan foods rather than animal-based ones. I hope the theme of this year’s World Food Safety Day — “safe food today for a healthy tomorrow” — will inspire more people to do just that.