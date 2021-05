With just a handful of days left in the preliminary round, things haven’t gotten any clearer in either of Group A or B as the tournament continued. With Denmark defeating Belarus on Friday, they continue to hold down the fourth playoff spot in that group with eight points, just ahead of Sweden (6 points) and Czech Republic (5 points). Denmark already beat Sweden earlier in the tournament, meaning their fate is entirely in their own hands heading into their final two games against Slovakia and the Czech Republic.