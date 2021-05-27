Gas prices high ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel

WASHINGTON, DC — If you’re one of the 34 million Americans planning to be on the road this Memorial Day weekend, prepare to pay a bit more to fill your gas tank.

Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into the holiday weekend.

So, what’s to blame for the sky-high prices?

AAA says lingering effects from the recent Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and increased demand of gas nationwide are part of the problem.

“We’re expecting these higher gas prices to be unfortunately sticking around,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

Drivers, specifically in the Southeast, continue to deal with gas shortages.

More than 20% of gas stations in the Carolinas and Georgia are still without fuel.

But the high prices stretch across the country.

According to AAA, the national average price for a regular gallon of gas stands at $3.04.

As as result of the ransomware attack, the Biden administration is enhancing pipeline security.

It will now require the companies to report confirmed or potential cyberattacks to the department of Homeland Security within 12 hours.

