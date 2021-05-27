Behind the scenes of the Cocodona 250 with Gene Dykes
On Monday, May 3, 73-year-old #ultrageezer Gene Dykes took on his longest race yet — the inaugural Cocodona 250, a 256-mile trail journey through the Arizona mountains, from Black Canyon City to Flagstaff, put on by Jamil Coury’s company, Aravaipa Running. While the race didn’t go the way Dykes (who is the U.S. M70 100-mile and 24-hour record holder) had planned, he still shared a detailed recap of the race with followers on Facebook, complete with beautiful photos of the stunning desert scenery.runningmagazine.ca