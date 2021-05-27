Behind the scenes of the Cocodona 250 with Gene Dykes

Roller skating is a fun and exciting activity for the whole family. Whether you’ve never skated before, haven’t thought about skating since rink parties as a kid, or have been riding for years, there’s a perfect pair of roller skates for you. Pick a fun, retro pair, or opt for something street-savvy and modern. Either way, once you get the hang of it, you’ll be able to spend hours at the skating rink or cruising around town, feeling the wind in your hair as you glide around have a great time.