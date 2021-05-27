Florida reports 2,338 new COVID cases and 86 more deaths

Vaccinations are making a difference in Florida: The seven-week average for new COVID-19 cases has dropped to a low not seen since early October. The seven-day average for new cases reached as high as 17,991 on Jan. 8. It was 2,284 on Thursday.

South Florida

South Florida counties reported 787 new cases Thursday, up from 657 new cases the previous day.

Testing and positivity

Public health experts say the virus is considered under control when the COVID-19 test positivity rate is under 5%. Florida often has exceeded 5% in its widely publicized calculation for assessing the rate for testing of residents. It has dropped below that percentage in recent weeks.

The positivity rate continues to fall in South Florida counties, dropping to less than 3% on Thursday.

Deaths

The number of daily deaths from COVID has declined to fewer than 100 during May. On Thursday, the state reported 86 additional deaths.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations for COVID in Florida have been declining during May.

Hospitalizations hit a peak in late July of about 9,500 patients statewide.

Vaccines

More than 10.12 million Floridians have had one or more doses of a COVID vaccine as of Thursday. Close to 70,000 doses have gone to the youngest age group now eligible, the 12 to 14 year olds.

