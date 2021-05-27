newsbreak-logo
Protests

Capitol rioters charged with carrying guns, Tasers, crowbars, axes

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 3 days ago

While driving to Washington, D.C., on January 6, Cleveland Meredith sent a text that said, “Hauling ass, 3.5 hours from target practice.”. The day after the Capitol siege, prosecutors said, Meredith was arrested in D.C. with an assault-style rifle equipped with a telescopic sight, a Glock firearm with several high capacity magazines and over 2,500 rounds of ammunition — including at least 320 “armor-piercing” rounds. He arrived too late to attend the rally, but the following day, authorities said he sent a text threatening to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head.

