Capitol rioters charged with carrying guns, Tasers, crowbars, axes

A Capitol riot suspect attended a May 15 event for a Trump-loving Republican senator, HuffPost reports. Samuel Lazar, who is listed as Capitol suspect No. 275 on the FBI website, smiled for photos at the event with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania politician known for spending thousands of dollars on buses to transport people to the Capitol on the day of the insurrection. The event was headlined by Rudy Giuliani, and Lazar was also photographed with many other Republican lawmakers at the function. HuffPost asked Lazar about his presence at the event and he said that he “wasn’t able to make it” and quickly hung up, according to the outlet.