Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joshua Tree, CA

Body found in remote area of Joshua Tree National Park

By Associated Press
actionnewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Searchers have found a body in a remote northeastern area of Joshua Tree National Park. The National Park Service says several articles of clothing were found in the area, leading to discovery of the body early Wednesday afternoon by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew.

www.actionnewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joshua Tree, CA
Local
California Government
Joshua Tree, CA
Crime & Safety
Joshua Tree, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Tree#Calif#Ap#The National Park Service#Man#Discovery#Searchers#Identification#Clothing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California StateSan Mateo Daily Journal

2 survive crash of small plane in California mountains

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Two people survived the crash of a single-engine plane in mountains east of Los Angeles, authorities said. The Cessna 210 crashed Saturday afternoon in the Cedar Glen area of the San Bernardino Mountains, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The conditions of the pilot and passenger...
Lake Arrowhead, CAABC7 Los Angeles

2 survive small plane crash caught on camera in Lake Arrowhead

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif (KABC) -- Two people survived the crash of a single-engine plane in mountains east of Los Angeles, authorities said. The Cessna 210 crashed Saturday afternoon in the Cedar Glen area of the San Bernardino Mountains, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Doorbell camera captured the plane descending rapidly...
Imperial Beach, CAz1077fm.com

LOST HIKERS LOCATED BY SHERIFF’S AIR RESCUE THURSDAY

Two hikers were hoisted out of 49 Palms Canyon in Joshua Tree National Park on Thursday (May 13) by Morongo Basin deputies with assistance from County Air Rescue. Lost and suffering from heat exhaustion, Mercedes Sironi, 65, and Jefferey Knox, 71, both residents of Imperial Beach, California, contacted county sheriff’s dispatch for assistance about 10:30 a.m. The two were located and transported via helicopter to the 49 Palms Canyon trail head where they were treated by medical personnel and released.
San Bernardino County, CAVictorville Daily Press

2 survive crash of small plane in Cedar Glen

Two people survived the crash of a single-engine plane in the Cedar Glen area of the San Bernardino Mountains on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The Cessna 210 crashed en route from Chino to Big Bear City, according to FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory. Air traffic control lost radio contact with the aircraft shortly before the crash, she said.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Death Valley National Park, Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Lower Colorado River Valley; Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In California...Fire weather zone 228. * TIMING...Wednesday 12 PM PDT / MST to Thursday 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical, into the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday.
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Deputy Casey Solomon from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station receives Lifesaving Award.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release):. Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Deputy Casey Solomon from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has received the Lifesaving Award. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, “On March 26,...
San Bernardino County, CAzachnews.net

News Update: Needles, CA: Robert Miller hasn’t been found after being reported missing a week ago.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information):. Needles, California: A week has past since Robert Miller went missing back on Saturday, May 8th, 2021. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 84 year old Robert Miller went missing at 5:26 p.m. PT last Saturday, from the area of the Beach Drive, between Needles Marina RV Park and Jack Smith Memorial Park.
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

2 SMALL FIRES FRIDAY

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to two small fires Friday. Battalion Chief Bob Evans said there was a motorhome fire in Western Hills Estates and a rubbish fire in Landers that burned around 100 tires. No additional information was available.
Twentynine Palms, CAPosted by
Twentynine Palms Journal

Get hired! Job openings in and around Twentynine Palms

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Twentynine Palms: 1. Travel Nurse - RN - PACU - Post Anesthesia Care Unit - $2764 / Week; 2. Chemistry Instructor, Part-Time Faculty; 3. Sales Team Member; 4. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,764 per week; 5. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $64.14/Hour $2565/Weekly; 6. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,520 per week; 7. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week; 9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week; 10. Certified Nursing Assistant;