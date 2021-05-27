'Somber Harvest': Crops May Fail, Cattle Sold As The Northwest Descends Into Drought

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s dry around the country. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the west and southwest as well as the northern plains are in extreme to exceptional drought. California is one of the states hardest hit by drought as farmers are reporting they’re plowing up fields of vegetables and taking out nut trees as well since their reservoirs are at less than half of their normal water capacity because of a lack of runoff following a winter of very poor snow packs in the mountains. In cattle country from North Dakota to Texas, the spring slaughter is up over past years because pastures aren’t greening up and the high cost of grain is also forcing farmers to liquidate some herds. Economists say the bottom line is higher prices at the grocery store as the year goes forward.