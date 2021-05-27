Governor Whitmer Visits I-75/M-46 Construction Project in Saginaw
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the I-75/M-46 construction project in Saginaw to discuss her Rebuilding Michigan plan to rebuild state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The I-75/M-46 construction project addresses a key interchange in Saginaw near the Nexteer Automotive Plant, making it more efficient for Nexteer to transport goods as they work to support thousands of jobs in the area.www.wsgw.com