Governor Whitmer Visits I-75/M-46 Construction Project in Saginaw

By Ann Williams
wsgw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the I-75/M-46 construction project in Saginaw to discuss her Rebuilding Michigan plan to rebuild state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The I-75/M-46 construction project addresses a key interchange in Saginaw near the Nexteer Automotive Plant, making it more efficient for Nexteer to transport goods as they work to support thousands of jobs in the area.

Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan Statewsgw.com

Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Enforcement Underway in Michigan

Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are conducting seat belt enforcement across the state over the next three weeks. May 17 is the first day of the annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign. “So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways...
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Saginaw, MIabc12.com

Lapeer and Saginaw each receive $200,000 to clean up blight

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Money is on the way to help eliminate blight in two Mid-Michigan communities. Saginaw and Lapeer will get $200,000 apiece to remove vacant or abandoned homes and buildings. The grant dollars from the State Land Bank Authority as part of Michigan’s statewide Blight Elimination Program. Officials plan...
Saginaw, MIwsgw.com

Saginaw Awarded Grant to Help Eliminate Blight

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) Saginaw is getting a $200,000 to help eliminate blight and stimulate future growth. The State Land Bank Authority and Michigan Department of Treasury announced Friday that six Michigan communities will receive part of the $800,000 blight elimination grants. The Blight Elimination Grant program was made available to a city, village, township, county or land bank for projects that pose an immediate public safety or health risk to the community.