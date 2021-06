Hornswoggle opens up about his relationship with Finlay and why he thinks that kept him safe from too many ribs. For many years, Hornswoggle was a major character on WWE television. Hornswoggle is even once the illegitimate son of Vince McMahon. The wrestling industry can be cruel behind the scenes. The Miz has often talked about the hazing that he faced early on in his WWE career which, at the time, was par for the course.