Charities

Becca Adams organizes shoes for her Fast Forward shoe drive

weareiowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech. Sgt. Becca Adams has collected hundreds of shoes to give to kids in need.

www.weareiowa.com
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Red Wing Shoes is moving to Mall Drive in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas — Forty years gives plenty of time to do something right, including when it might be to find the new place to do what you do. This is the case for Red Wing Shoes. An outlet known for working footwear, the current owners who bought the place in April 2020 have decided to shift the business westward in Texarkana.
Homelessmcheraldonline.com

'No Strings Attached-GOD' Launches Shoe Drive Fundraiser in the Cove

No Strings Attached-GOD (no-strings-attached-god.org) is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from May 1 to June 30 to raise funds for people experiencing homelessness and families in need. No Strings Attached-GOD will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as...
CharitiesMarietta Daily Journal

nsoro Educational Foundation hosting Buckhead shoe drive

Got any shoes you want to give away? One local nonprofit is turning those old items into a way for foster children and youths to attend colleges. The nsoro Educational Foundation, which provides college scholarships for teens aging out of the foster care system, is hosting Giving Shoesday, a May 22 fundraiser in which individuals can donate gently worn shoes of all types.
Texas Statemyburbank.com

John Burroughs High School Red Cross Club Hosting Shoe Drive for Texas Disaster Relief

The John Burroughs High School Red Cross Club is currently hosting a dropoff shoe drive event to raise funds for disaster relief in Texas. The shoe drive began after JBHS junior and Red Cross Club co-founder, Isabella Munguia, noticed an outpouring of social media posts regarding the difficulties being faced by Texans after extreme winter weather earlier this year. Feeling a strong urge to help out, she consulted with another Burroughs student and began researching methods of organizing a fundraiser that wouldn’t require donors to lend a large share of the money.
POPSUGAR

Native Shoes Are the Best Summer Shoes For Toddlers — Just Ask My Twins

Though they often tend to be heartwarming, hilarious, and heartbreakingly sweet, the toddler years can also be, well, challenging. One minute you find yourself melting over an out-of-the-blue eskimo kiss and declaration of love, and the next moment you're wanting to pull your hair out as your 3-year-old (or, in my case, make that plural 3-year-olds) has a meltdown because "the sun is looking me." I've found that the best way to maintain all of our sanity is to keep my toddlers busy. Even during lockdown, we got out as much as we possibly could. Whether it was collecting nature treasures during a walk through our neighborhood, letting them run around with a ball at our town's tiny lakeside beach, or just playing in the backyard, my girls are always outside. And while the great outdoors and daily doses of Vitamin D are so good for them, it takes a toll on their clothes . . . and especially their shoes. That's why I'm always on the hunt for budget-friendly options that I can either clean or toss when my girls have given them a thorough beating. To my extreme delight, I found them: enter Native shoes.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Record shoe drive extended through Wednesday

Already surpassing the goal of 3,000 pairs of usable shoes, Guarantee Shoe Center has extended the 29th Annual Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive to Wednesday to collect even more. "Our goal was 3,000 pair of shoes for the drive," Guarantee President Rosco Rolnick said in a news release. "We...