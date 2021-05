If North Dakota plays its geological cards right it could become not just a carbon neutral state by 2030, but could even one day be net carbon negative. North Dakota has space for 250 billion tons of carbon dioxide — nearly 50 times the annual, national output for the greenhouse gas, according to recent estimates by the Energy and Environmental Research Center. That’s a unique opportunity, Gov. Doug Burgum told attendees at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, and underpins a new challenge he is issuing for the state to reach net carbon neutral by 2030.