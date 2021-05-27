newsbreak-logo
WWE

Don Callis No Longer An IMPACT Wrestling Executive

By Sean Ross Sapp
fightful.com
 2 days ago

Don Callis is not an IMPACT executive. We noted recently that talent told us that they were under the impression that Don Callis would likely not be in a position of power any longer in IMPACT Wrestling, and he was removed as a VP from Anthem Sports & Entertainment's site. Fightful was informed that Callis was only at the first day of the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings, and then wasn't seen again for the remaining three days. We're told that was also the case for Kenny Omega, and that IMPACT filmed the content they needed for Callis & Omega and both left the tapings.

