Sydney Michaels is presently on the LPGA Tour and graduated from the LPGA Futures Tour and became a full member of the LPGA in 2012. Michaels turned professional in 2010, and joined the Futures Tour on January 18, 2011. She won the last two events of the season, with one being the Price Chopper Tour Championship. She finished fourth of the Futures Tour official money list in 2011, and was a full member of the 2012 LPGA Tour. Michaels earned $56,232 on the LPGA Futures Tour in 2011. This allowed Michaels to be awarded the Futures Tour Rookie of the Year award.