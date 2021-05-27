newsbreak-logo
Scientists Discover First-of-Its-Kind Extinct Dwarf Emu Egg in a Sand Dune

By Olivia Rosane
ecowatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, scientists have found and described an egg belonging to an extinct species of dwarf emu that only lived on one Australian island. The find, written up in Biology Letters Wednesday, also helped scientists understand more about the now lost dwarf emus and how their eggs evolved to protect the birds inside.

www.ecowatch.com
