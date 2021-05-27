newsbreak-logo
El Paso, TX

Woman seen on video jumping into monkey exhibit charged

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
EL PASO, Texas — The woman who was seen climbing into a monkey enclosure and feeding the animals has now been charged.

The woman, whose name was not officially released, was charged with trespassing, police said Thursday, according to KFOX.

The Lovett Law Firm told KVIA that Lucy Rae was the woman seen on video of the incident at the El Paso Zoo.

Rae worked as a litigation assistant at the firm in the personal injury division but had been fired after the video went viral.

A spokesperson for the firm told the television station they didn’t condone her behavior.

Zoo director Joe Montisano called the woman “stupid and lucky,” KVIA reported.

