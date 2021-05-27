newsbreak-logo
Kings assistant Jackson tabbed as new G League head coach

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings opted out of the G League bubble for the 2020-21 season, but the Stockton Kings will be back in 2021-22, and they need a new front man. According to the Kings, assistant coach and former player Bobby Jackson has been tabbed to take over the G League squad for the upcoming season.

