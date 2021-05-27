Jim Cramer: It's Time to Tackle 'At First Blush' Impressions

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded buyers to thoughtfully digesting earnings and different company information earlier than making a choice to dump or buy a inventory. “Why cannot we simply take earnings at face worth and instantly determine that one thing is both good or unhealthy? As a result of it takes time to evaluate new data,” the “Mad Cash” host stated. “Similar to the rest once you rush to judgment within the inventory market, you are going to make errors. That is why you’ll be able to’t depend on the primary blush to find out how an organization is doing.”