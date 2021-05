TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / NEXGENRX INC. (TSXV:NXG) ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, which continue to build upon the Company's 2020 results, which showed record growth in both EBITDA and net profit. For Q1 2021, the Company recorded EBITDA of $693,699, representing an increase of $103,806 over same prior year period and continuing the positive trend from 2020. In spite of the COVID-19 lockdown in Ontario, the Company saw only a slight drop of $71k in revenue in Q1 2021 (as compared to Q4 2020), with net income for the quarter of $362,111, representing an increase of $77,520 over Q1 2020.