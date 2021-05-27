newsbreak-logo
North Carolina surpasses 1 million COVID-19 infections as current positive test rate hits all-time low

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 3 days ago

North Carolina topped 1 million COVID-19 infections on Thursday since the start of the pandemic. At the same time, the state reported its lowest daily positive test rate. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that a total of 1,000,416 North Carolinians had been infected with COVID-19. That's about 9.5% of the state's population. More than 13,000 people have died from the virus as of Thursday.

