Mining Firm Achieves 50% Copper-Gold Project Earn-In

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") today announced the Company's 2021 exploration plans, anchored by two oriented diamond drilling campaigns, on the Company's Tibbs Gold Project ("Tibbs") and Seventymile Gold Project ("Seventymile") in Alaska. Drilling is projected to commence mid-June at Tibbs, located less than 35 kilometres ("km") from Northern Star Resources Ltd.'s high-grade Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska's Goodpaster Mining District. Initial diamond drilling at Tibbs follows up on drill targets identified by the Company's 2019 and 2020 Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") drill programs, including high-grade gold-bearing structures at the Michigan Zone ("Michigan") which returned 6.71 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 9.14m including 19.3 g/t Au over 3.05m, and at the Gray Lead Zone ("Gray Lead"), where historical drilling returned 19.14 g/t Au over 5.70m in a high-angle quartz vein carrying Pogo-style mineralization. On completion of drilling at Tibbs, Tectonic will execute its second diamond drilling program at Seventymile, a >40 km long, underexplored greenstone belt in eastern Alaska. Tectonic looks forward to building on the success of last summer's ~2,500m, 26-hole reconnaissance RAB program at Seventymile, which confirmed the presence of both shear-hosted and tension-vein hosted gold mineralization along an 8km trend. The two programs combined will consist of approximately 4,800m of oriented diamond drilling, a method never previously employed at either project.