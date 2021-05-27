Cancel
Metal Mining

Mining Firm Achieves 50% Copper-Gold Project Earn-In

By Streetwise Reports
streetwisereports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a May 20 research note, Research Capital Corp. analyst Bill Newman reported the recent drill results from Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s (OMM:TSX.V; OMMSF:OTCMKTS) Mouse Mountain and Wingdam projects. At Mouse Mountain, Newman relayed, Omineca completed 2,000 meters (2,000m) of drilling. This is significant for two reasons. One, with...

www.streetwisereports.com
Metal Miningstreetwisereports.com

These Three Industry Experts Have Newrange Gold on Their Radar

Newrange Gold Corp. (NRG:TSX.V; NRGOF:OTCQB), a small-cap exploration company that has found high-grade gold mineralization on its property in Nevada, has caught the attention of industry observers. Analyst Mark Reichman of Noble Capital Markets rates Newrange Outperform. Gwen Preston of The Maven Letter initiated coverage of Newrange on April 21 with a Buy rating. And, on June 6, technical analyst Clive Maund called the stock a Buy.
Businessdallassun.com

EnerDynamic Enters into Capital Markets Advisory Agreement with Belair Capital Advisors

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EnerDynamic' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar technologies, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Belair Capital Advisors Inc. ('Belair'), a leading capital markets advisory firm servicing companies across the North American markets. Belair will provide investor relations and advisory services to EnerDynamic, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') approval.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Neo Lithium Updates 3Q Project with 125% Increase of Measured and Indicated Resources in the High-Grade Zone

Significant increase in northern high-grade mineral resource estimate at 800 mg/l lithium cut-off:. Measured and indicated resource estimate of 1,682,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 926 mg/l Lithium. Significant increase of central and southern medium-grade resource estimate at 400 mg/l Lithium cut-off:. Measured and indicated...
Businessresourceworld.com

First Mining closes earn-in agreement with Big Ridge Gold in Newfoundland

First Mining Gold Corp. [FF-TSX; FFMGF-OTCQX; FMG-FSE] reports Big Ridge Gold Corp. [BRAU-TSXV; ALVLF-OTC] received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for an earn-in transaction between the companies regarding the Hope Brook gold project in Newfoundland. Accordingly, the transaction has now closed and Big Ridge has commenced its earn-in of up to an 80% interest in Hope Brook.
Economydallassun.com

Anaconda Mining Intersects 9.47 G/T Gold Over 10.0 Metres and 2.75 G/T Gold Over 11.5 Metres From Infill Drilling at Goldboro

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce the results of a diamond drill program ('Infill Drill Program') conducted at the Company's 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, as well as the results of a drill program completed at the nearby Lower Seal Harbour Property in the winter of 2021. The Goldboro Infill Drill Program was initiated following the significantly expanded Mineral Resource Estimate ('Mineral Resource') announced on February 22, 2021, consisting of 32 holes and 3,321.5 metres (BR-21-225 to -256). The aim of the program was the conversion of Inferred Resources within the western constrained open pit outlined in the updated Mineral Resource (Exhibit A).
Worldmining.com

Sandfire awards $496 million mining contract at new Botswana copper mine

Australia’s Sandfire Resources said on Wednesday it had awarded a $496 million mining contract and is set to break ground at the T3 Motheo Copper Project in Botswana’s Kalahari Copper belt in coming weeks. The Kalahari Copper Belt, which extends for nearly 1,000 km from northeast Botswana to western Namibia,...
Metal Miningdallassun.com

Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation Communications Office ('EMLI') has released the Company's draft Mine Permit (the 'Draft Mine Permit') for review. 'We...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the " Company " ) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Florin Resources Inc. (" Florin") to amend the terms of the option and joint venture agreement (the " Option Agreement") to acquire an interest in the Florin Gold Project covering 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the " Florin Gold Project"), previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021.
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Securities of Honey Badger Silver Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') announces that it has acquired 34,804,718 common shares (the 'Acquired Shares') of Honey Badger Silver Inc. ('Honey Badger') under an asset purchase agreement pursuant to which Honey Badger acquired a 100% interest in Strategic's Groundhog and Hy Properties, each situated in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory, and Strategic's Plata property, situated in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, subject to Strategic retaining a 2% net smelter return royalty on all minerals, excluding silver, produced from these properties. The Acquires Shares were acquired at a deemed price of $0.13 per share, for total deemed consideration of $4,524,613.34.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy Divisions

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB: AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has reorganized its business and assets into two distinct corporate divisions: AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy. The Company believes that this new corporate structure will allow it to better focus on and present the entirety of its asset portfolio and to showcase the rapidly-expanding depth of its business, which remains squarely focussed on the extraction and production of resources and energy to power a greener economy and future.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Cease Trade Orders have been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 4, 2021 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:. Symbol. Tier. Company. Failure to File. Period. Ending. (Y/M/D) HMT. 1. Halmont Properties. Corporation. interim financial report. 2021/03/31.
EconomyAnchorage Press

Tectonic Announces Two Drill Programs Targeting High-Grade Gold Mineralization on Alaskan Properties

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") today announced the Company's 2021 exploration plans, anchored by two oriented diamond drilling campaigns, on the Company's Tibbs Gold Project ("Tibbs") and Seventymile Gold Project ("Seventymile") in Alaska. Drilling is projected to commence mid-June at Tibbs, located less than 35 kilometres ("km") from Northern Star Resources Ltd.'s high-grade Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska's Goodpaster Mining District. Initial diamond drilling at Tibbs follows up on drill targets identified by the Company's 2019 and 2020 Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") drill programs, including high-grade gold-bearing structures at the Michigan Zone ("Michigan") which returned 6.71 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 9.14m including 19.3 g/t Au over 3.05m, and at the Gray Lead Zone ("Gray Lead"), where historical drilling returned 19.14 g/t Au over 5.70m in a high-angle quartz vein carrying Pogo-style mineralization. On completion of drilling at Tibbs, Tectonic will execute its second diamond drilling program at Seventymile, a >40 km long, underexplored greenstone belt in eastern Alaska. Tectonic looks forward to building on the success of last summer's ~2,500m, 26-hole reconnaissance RAB program at Seventymile, which confirmed the presence of both shear-hosted and tension-vein hosted gold mineralization along an 8km trend. The two programs combined will consist of approximately 4,800m of oriented diamond drilling, a method never previously employed at either project.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Announces Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott as Part of $2.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise total gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of 13,581,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Focus Graphite Inc. Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the "Company" or "Focus Graphite") announced today it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Offering') for total aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000. The closing of the Offering occurred in a final tranche of $177,200 (the "Final Tranche"). As part of the Final Tranche, the Company issued 1,476,666 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.12 per FT Share.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Argo Gold Commences Drilling at the Uchi Lake Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (FSE: P3U) ("Argo Gold") has commenced drilling at the Uchi Lake Gold Project. A helicopter supported program started in early June. All drill sites have been spotted and most drill pads are cut for a 2500 metre drill program. The program is designed to test the down-dip continuity of high-grade gold results returned from the 2020 channel sampling program as well as test reconnaissance targets along the projected strike of known high-grade mineralization. The drill rig is currently at the Raingold Zone, which has never been drilled, and one of the first targets will be to test down-plunge of the channel intersection of 2.3 metres (true width) of 31.2 g/t Au which was returned from the 2020 field exploration program.
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Azincourt Energy drilling hits elevated uranium levels

Azincourt Energy Corp. [AAZ-TSXV; AZURF-OTC] on Tuesday June 8 said anomalous and elevated uranium levels have been encountered at the company’s East Preston uranium project in the western Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The company said the elevated uranium levels were reported in three of five holes completed in a...
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Braveheart Intersects 19.8% Copper over 0.6 Metres at Bull River Mine Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has intersected high grade copper mineralization at the Bull River Mine project.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

StrikePoint Gold Enters into a Definitive Agreement with 1911 Gold Corporation for the Sale of Its Angelina Property in Manitoba and Grants Stock Options

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a definitive agreement dated June 7th, 2021, with 1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB) ("1911") whereby 1911 will acquire a 100 per cent interest in StrikePoint's Angelina Property (the "Property"), located approximately 20 kilometres southeast of the 1911's True North Complex at Bissett, Manitoba in consideration for a $20,000 cash payment and 175,000 common shares in the capital stock of 1911 to Strikepoint. The Company will retain a one percent (1.0% percent) net smelter returns royalty, which may be purchased by 1911 at any time for payment of $500,000.