Giro d’Italia stage 2: After the excitement and speed of Saturday’s opening stage 1 time trial, Stage 2 was definitely ‘piano piano’. A break of three became two and they were caught with less than 30 kilometres to go, then it was all down to the sprinters and their teams. In a scrappy finalé, Alpecin-Fenix fastman Tim Merlier showed his speed, beating Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis). Filippo Ganna held his pink jersey.