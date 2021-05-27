Jim Cramer: Snowflake Is a Story of 'Revolution'

Use the force... apparently enough businesses are... using Salesforce (CRM) , that is. The on-demand customer relationship management cloud based software provider reported the firm's first quarter financial performance on Thursday afternoon. "Growthy" types stocks had been slapped around for most of 2021. Less, perhaps, might be expected from Salesforce as the pace of recent growth had stalled. There were/are acquisitions post Mulesoft, and post Tableau to digest. As the stock sold off the day ahead of the numbers, I thought to myself "Self, let's grab a few shares ahead of the close, as close to the 21 day EMA as possible, and that's what I did.