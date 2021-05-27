newsbreak-logo
Jim Cramer: Snowflake Is a Story of 'Revolution'

By Katherine Ross
Street.Com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's talk about Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report. "For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, the cloud data platform that just posted strong earnings that included 110% revenue growth," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "Slootman said there are several trends moving in favor of Snowflake. First is the transition from on-premise to cloud computing, and the second is the rise of the data scientist. It's finally possible to enrich data, put it into context and allow people and machines to make decisions. That's led to a data renaissance with whole new generations of applications being built."

www.thestreet.com
