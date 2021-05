SRINAGAR, MAY 28: China on Friday took an unusual diplomatic step, blaming Britain for India’s troubles over Kashmir. At the same time China also criticized Britain on many other issues. China made a number of tweets in the matter, with Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese government, attacking Britain and the system of British imperialism in the past in relation to India and Kashmir. China also said that as long as violence continues in Kashmir, Britain will never be able to clear itself of its bloody colonial past.