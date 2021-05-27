newsbreak-logo
U.S. concerned over detention of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijan

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said it was concerned by the border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the detention of several Armenian soldiers by Baku, urging both sides to "urgently and peacefully" resolve the issue.

A Russian-brokered ceasefire halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azeri army last year. That conflict saw Baku drive ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chris Reese)

Politicshot96.com

Russia offers to help demarcate Armenia-Azerbaijan border after alleged incursion

DUSHANBE (Reuters) – Moscow has offered to help mediate negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to demarcate their border after an alleged Azeri incursion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Armenia asks Putin for military support after Azerbaijan 'infiltration'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Friday he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military support after accusing Azerbaijani troops of crossing the country's southern border and trying to claim territory. The United States urged an immediate pullback by Azerbaijan amid mounting international concern after last year's war between the arch foes over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Speaking at an extraordinary session of Armenia's parliament on Friday evening, Pashinyan said he had asked Putin "for the Russian Federation's assistance, including military assistance." He also said that French President Emmanuel Macron "is considering the possibility of putting the issue on the agenda of the UN Security Council."
PoliticsThe Independent

Armenia asks for Russian help amid tensions with Azerbaijan

Armenia's prime minister said Friday he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military assistance amid simmering tensions with Azerbaijan in the wake of an armed conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The tug-of-war between the two South Caucasus neighbors exacerbated this week when Armenia protested what it described as Azerbaijani...
WorldMetro International

Armenia says Azerbaijan fails to fully withdraw after border incident

MOSCOW/BAKU (Reuters) -Armenia said on Friday that Azerbaijan had failed to fulfil a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border in a disputed incident, and that it had sought Russia’s military help. Six months after the worst fighting in decades between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces,...
Presidential ElectionEurasiaNet

In Armenian elections, Karabakh is on the ballot

The last time Armenians went to the polls, in 2018, they were voting optimistically. Following Nikol Pashinyan’s successful toppling of the old regime via street protests, voters gave him an overwhelming mandate for what promised to be a future of growing prosperity, rule of law and a defeat of corruption, and reducing the country’s dependence on Russia.
EconomyLife Style Extra

U.S. condemns Belarus over forced landing, detention of journalist

Sunday and the detention of an opposition journalist who was on. more than 120 passengers, including U.S. citizens." "earliest possible meeting of the Council of the International. Civil Aviation Organization to review these events." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis) TRADING UPDATES: HSBC issues bond notes; Zegona to...
WorldBirmingham Star

Nordic, Baltic 'concerned' over Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Beijing [China], May 15 (ANI): Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden have issued a joint statement expressing grave concern at the human rights situation of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang province. The statement by these Nordic and Baltic countries, which was delivered by...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russia Raises Concerns Over U.S. Implementation of Arms Control Treaty

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry on Monday raised concerns over Washington's implementation of the New START nuclear arms control treaty and said the number of U.S. launchers and bombers exceeded the agreed limit. The United States has said it is in full compliance with the treaty and that it stands...
Foreign Policyworldcrunch.com

What The U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Means For Russia

MOSCOW — The May 8 terrorist attack in Kabul that left more than 80 people dead, many of them school girls between the ages of 11 and 15, is a gruesome reminder of the dangers ahead as the United States moves forward with its plan to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.
U.S. Politicskelo.com

Biden says U.S. will vaccinate South Korean soldiers against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Friday that he and South Korean South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on a comprehensive partnership on COVID-19 vaccines and that the United States would provide vaccinations for 550,000 South Korean soldiers. Speaking during a news conference at the White House,...
WorldMuscatine Journal

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: National Day of Azerbaijan

May 28 marks the 103rd anniversary of establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR). As world's first predominantly Muslim secular parliamentary democracy, ADR stretched from Caucasus mountains in the north to the Araxes river in the south, from Caspian Sea in the east through Karabakh region in the middle, to Nakhchivan region in the western end, totaling some 44,000 sq. mi. It existed for 23 months until it was occupied by Bolshevik Russia.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. condemns detention of civilian leaders in Mali

The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned the detention of civilian leaders of Mali's transition government and is suspending security assistance to the country's security and defense forces. The State Department warned that it would also consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who impede the country's civilian transition...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

U.S. to Pull El Salvador Funds on 'Deep Concerns' Over Recent Dismissals

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is pulling aid from El Salvador's national police and a public information institute and will instead redirect the funding to civil society groups, the agency's head said in a statement on Friday. The statement cited concerns over votes earlier this...
Militarycaspiannews.com

Armenian Sabotage Group Members Detained After Crossing Border to Infiltrate Azerbaijan

An Azerbaijani soldier stationed in an observation post in the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan. / Reza Deghati. The Azerbaijani military detained on Thursday members of the Armenian intelligence diversion groups who crossed the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in an attempt to infiltrate Azerbaijan. The saboteurs had been caught in Azerbaijan’s district of Kalbajar...
U.S. Politicskelo.com

U.S. warns of further action against Ethiopia, Eritrea over Tigray

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior U.S. State Department official on Thursday warned that Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States should those stoking the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region fail to reverse course. The State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Robert...