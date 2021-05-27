newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Game times for several Pitt football games announced

By Jeff Hathhorn
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – To stretch out the news value of a schedule release, the ACC announced starting times Thursday for four of the Panthers football games this year. The season-opener at Heinz Field against UMass will kick at 4p on September 4 and be on the ACC Network. It will coincide with the return of the Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival just outside the stadium.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Espn#American Football#Night Games#Thursday Night Football#Michigan Football#Home Games#Panthers#Heinz Field#Umass#The Acc Network#The Heinz Field Kickoff#Espn#Central Florida#Kalamazoo#September 11#Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Rest of Bruins-Islanders series schedule announced

We knew Game 2 of the Bruins' second-round series against the Islanders would be Monday night, but the schedule for the rest of the series after that remained unknown until late Saturday night. Shortly after the Bruins finished off their 5-2 Game 1 win, the NHL announced the rest of...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former NBA All-Star Mark Eaton dies at 64 after bicycle crash

Utah Jazz great Mark Eaton has died at age 64, the team confirmed on Saturday, according to a report. He was found unconscious by a neighbor on Friday after apparently crashing his bike during a ride where he lived in Summit County, Utah, the Salt Lake Tribune reported, and later passed away at a hospital. Eaton wasn't struck by a car, and foul play wasn't suspected, the report said.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

This was a night that meant a lot – for the Bruins, their fans, and for Boston

There have been nights at TD Garden we’ll remember forever because of what happened on the ice, like the Game 7 comeback against Toronto in 2013. Then there are nights we remember because being at the Garden or watching on TV brought us together and what happened on the ice didn’t really matter, like the first home game after the Boston Marathon bombing a month earlier that spring.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Sunday 7: Why Mac Jones hype following Thursday’s OTA should be toned down

1. Following Thursday’s Patriots OTA session, the first open to the media, there was a lot of hype surrounding rookie Mac Jones. One of the major takeaways by many was that he is already the No. 2 quarterback on the roster and primed to give Cam Newton a run for the starting job come September. While that may be true, it’s important to give context to what took place Thursday. There were 12 total competitive passes thrown between all four quarterbacks on the roster combined. In fact, the majority of the reps, both team and individual, were not at full speed. It was primarily a teaching session, which Bill Belichick has stressed for years when it comes to OTAs. As for the No. 2 quarterback takeaway, that was because Jones was with Newton when the quarterbacks broke up into two groups, and he also went right after Newton in a bunch of drills. While that was the case Thursday, we don’t know what things looked like at the first two OTAs. And we don’t know how things will look this coming week at the next OTA that is open to the media. If Jones is grouped with Brian Hoyer and taking the third rep in every drill, will we say he had a bad week and is the No. 3 quarterback? Probably not. Since it was the first chance to see Jones in a Patriots uniform, everyone was looking for a definitive takeaway, but the reality was not much could be taken away from the session and context is important. We’re not knocking Jones by any means, just pointing out that based on what was seen Thursday, it’s hard to make any definitive declarations on the rookie and his fit with the team since it was basically a step above a walkthrough.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Evgeny Kuznetsov hopes to remain with the Caps in 2021-22

To say Evgeny Kuznetsov’s 2021 NHL season was a roller coaster would be an understatement; the eight-yet vet was a key part of the Caps’ Stanley Cup run in 2018, but has underwhelmed since, and this season alone, he dealt with two bouts of COVID-19, at least one violation of team COVID protocols that cost the team a six-figure fine, and a one-game suspension issued for being late to a team function.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Adam Silver vows zero tolerance for fan behavior like Westbrook popcorn incident

Over the span of just a few hours, the NBA saw three instances of abhorrent fan behavior towards an opposing player on Wednesday: one spitting on the Hawks’ Trae Young at Madison Square Garden, another dumping popcorn on Wizards star Russell Westbrook as he exited down the tunnel at Wells Fargo Center, and three more making racist remarks to Memphis’ Ja Morant’s family in Utah.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Cubs rout Reds, 10-2, to extend winning streak to 6 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds, 10-2, on Saturday for their season-high sixth consecutive victory. Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 in May....
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Yankees place Justin Wilson on 10-day I.L. with right hamstring strain

The Yankees announced Saturday afternoon that LHP Justin Wilson has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, one day after he allowed Robbie Grossman's 10th-inning walk-off home run that gave Detroit a 3-2 win over the Yankees. To replace Wilson on the roster, the Yankees...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offers 2023 Linebacker Phil Picciotti, Nephew of Former Pitt Fullback Dustin Picciotti

High School Football Recruiting on PSN is sponsored by GameChangers Training, a tri-state leader in elite specific sports training for athletes of all ages. Lead trainer Ameer Dudley & the GameChangers staff believe that in order to be the best, you have to train like the best. GameChangers Training will give any athlete what the need to reach their personal goals... and beyond. For more information, call them at 724-888-1153 or 330-368-1050, or visit them online at gamechangerstraining.net.
Pittsburgh, PAsoctakes.com

Hoosiers advance to College Cup final by sticking to principles

For Indiana, the mission was simple — win and advance. The quest for their ninth NCAA championship was on the line. They had to shut down an explosive Pittsburgh offense. If they could control Pitt, they could control the game. It wasn’t easy, but Friday night the Hoosiers relied on...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook: May 17

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Amazon's 'A League of Their Own' series casting baseball, softball players from Western Pa.

Calling all Pittsburgh-area baseball and softball players: You’re officially on deck. It’s been out there now for almost a month that Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” TV series, based on the 1992 Penny Marshall film, was expected to film in Western Pennsylvania later this summer. Some new information was released on the production Monday in the form of a Movie Casting PGH casting call seeking “experienced” local baseball and softball players to serve as extras.