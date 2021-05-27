Game times for several Pitt football games announced

1. Following Thursday’s Patriots OTA session, the first open to the media, there was a lot of hype surrounding rookie Mac Jones. One of the major takeaways by many was that he is already the No. 2 quarterback on the roster and primed to give Cam Newton a run for the starting job come September. While that may be true, it’s important to give context to what took place Thursday. There were 12 total competitive passes thrown between all four quarterbacks on the roster combined. In fact, the majority of the reps, both team and individual, were not at full speed. It was primarily a teaching session, which Bill Belichick has stressed for years when it comes to OTAs. As for the No. 2 quarterback takeaway, that was because Jones was with Newton when the quarterbacks broke up into two groups, and he also went right after Newton in a bunch of drills. While that was the case Thursday, we don’t know what things looked like at the first two OTAs. And we don’t know how things will look this coming week at the next OTA that is open to the media. If Jones is grouped with Brian Hoyer and taking the third rep in every drill, will we say he had a bad week and is the No. 3 quarterback? Probably not. Since it was the first chance to see Jones in a Patriots uniform, everyone was looking for a definitive takeaway, but the reality was not much could be taken away from the session and context is important. We’re not knocking Jones by any means, just pointing out that based on what was seen Thursday, it’s hard to make any definitive declarations on the rookie and his fit with the team since it was basically a step above a walkthrough.