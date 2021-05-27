newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

25 Years Later, Friends’ Fat Monica Still Hurts My Feelings

By Emma Specte r
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seventeen years after its series finale aired on NBC, Friends—the show that gave so many aimless, hyper-social young adults a kind of script for adult life—returns for a reunion special this Thursday, May 27. Naturally, welcoming any piece of early-aughts pop culture into today’s world requires some critical distance; yes, the outfits are dated, and no, the jokes don’t all hold up (to the point that BuzzFeed News reporter Scaachi Koul called the show “terrible”).

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Body#Fat People#Fat Girls#Apologies#Real Friends#Body Fat#Healthy Fat#Family Life#Nbc#Buzzfeed News#The National Plus Guide#Fat Monica Dance#Thin Monica#Complex Feelings#Fat Acceptance#Friends Reruns#Laughs#Pure Joy#Adult Life#90s Sitcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosEW.com

Matthew Perry explains why Friends continues to gain fans 25 years later

When it premiered on NBC in 1994, Friends immediately found a connection with fans and critics thanks to its smart writing and the chemistry of its core cast. That connection is still being found more than 25 years later, whether it's fans re-watching their favorite episodes or new generations discovering the adventures of Pheobe, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Chandler.
TV SeriesPedestrian.TV

Mischa Barton Has Finally Shared The Real Reason She Left The O.C. In Such A Fiery, Dead Fashion

It has been fifteen years since Marissa Cooper was just killed off in that fiery season 3 finale of The O.C., and Mischa Barton is finally ready to talk about it. In an exclusive interview with E!News, Barton opened up about the real reason her character was nuked (not literally) from the show. Generally speaking, people thought Barton just wanted to shift into film acting, ‘cos it seemed so full on to kill off a main character like that.
TV Serieshot969boston.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV Showsjacarandafm.com

'Friends' cast still earns over R200-million each year

The 'Friends' cast surely never have to work again. The sitcom 'Friends' is one of the most successful TV shows in history - and remains one of television’s most beloved series. 'Friends' first aired on 22 September 1995 and ran for 10 seasons. The show officially ended on 6 May...
TV SeriesIn Style

The Friends Reunions Keep on Coming

While HBO Max's Friends reunion was making headlines (BTS! Lady Gaga!), there was a different kind of reunion going down on Instagram that didn't require a streaming service. Yesterday, the same day that the new special hit the air, Lisa Kudrow shared a photo with her co-star David Schwimmer, explaining that this kind of get-together doesn't happen very often.
Celebritiesthehendersonnews.com

Lisa Kudrow's emotional hugs with Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow found it "emotional" hugging her 'Friends' co-stars because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Friends' star - who played Phoebe Buffay in the US sitcom - admits it was really emotional for her to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but she found it even more so to hug her friends because she hadn't hug anyone since the pandemic began.
TV & Videosnewstalk.com

Friends reunion: 'The world needs sweetness like this' - Actress Jane Sibbett

It's the one where they all get back together. The Friends reunion is finally here, with all six stars back on-screen together. This is the first time Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have been together on-screen since the show finished. The final episode of the show aired...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: Everything we learnt in the much-anticipated special

The Friends reunion was, more than anything, a parade of niceness. The much-anticipated yet much-delayed special saw the show’s six cast members reflect on the series that brought them fame and riches, play games and recreate famous Friends moments.It was also full of cute bits of trivia for long-term fans, and at least a handful of reveals that inspired gasps.As Friends: The Reunion arrives on UK television – it can be watched on Sky One and Now from today – we’ve collated some of the major talking points from the 110-minute special.From the cast members who nearly embarked on...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Friends Reunion: Our 20 Lingering Questions From the HBO Max Special

If you still haven’t watched HBO Max’s Friends reunion yet, you’ve clearly been living under a rock — or perhaps under Ugly Naked Guy’s trampoline. No judgment. The long-awaited special, which brought together all six of the show’s stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer — for one of the first times in 17 years, instantly became the streaming event of the season when it premiered on Thursday, sending fans into a nostalgia-fueled tizzy on social media.
TV Seriesnewslivetv.com

‘Friends: The Reunion’ was all about nostalgia, laughs, tears

Guwahati: The much-hyped Friends: The Reunion special amassed over one million views and counting from across the country upon release on Thursday. Fans all over the world have responded emotionally on social media watching the six titular friends return, and buzz over the show continues to grow. Almost a two-hour...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Friends Reunion episode has viewers across India in tears: ‘How do people expect me to be fine after today’

As the eagerly-awaited and excessively delayed reunion episode of American sitcom Friends made its global debut on Thursday, dedicated fans in India were there for it — like they’ve been there before. Actors Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were there at the sitcom’s original set in Burbank, California, (with many other celebrity friends) for one last hurrah before bidding farewell to a show that is most likely going to be one of their greatest professional accomplishments. With most of India grappling with Covid-19 lockdowns, the special episode was something to look...
TV Seriesnripulse.com

Friends: The Reunion: The one that flew down memory lane

Friends: The Reunion (on Zee5); Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, James Corden; Direction: Ben Winston; Rating: * * * (three stars) Back in the day, this would have been a nice touch as Bonus Feature on a Collector’s Edition DVD set. In...