newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Johnson Space Center has new acting director

By Olivia Pulsinelli
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa E. Wyche became acting center director of NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston earlier this month. Wyche has served as the JSC's deputy director since August 2018. Her 31 years with NASA also include serving as assistant center director, serving as director of the center's Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, working in the executive office of the NASA administrator, serving as a flight manager for multiple space shuttle missions, and leading other center-level technical and program organizations.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Other Space#Assistant Director#Program Director#Deputy Director#Science Center#Jsc#The Houston Chronicle#Artemis#Assistant Center Director#Human Space Exploration#Senior Advisor#Crew Launches#Missions#Expertise#Video#Pancreatic Cancer#Acting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Youtube
Related
Aerospace & Defenseclick orlando

NASA astronauts returned to space 1 year ago

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Sunday marks one year since humans returned to space during the historic SpaceX Demo-2 launch. On May 30, 2020, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center inside Crew Dragon. The launch happened a few days after their first try was scrubbed due to weather.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA administrator says president’s budget proposal will keep moon missions on track

Recently we mentioned that the proposed budget for NASA for fiscal 2022 totals $24.8 billion. As massive as that number is, many wondered if it was enough money to keep NASA’s missions to the moon on track. On Friday, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said that the $24.8 billion budget proposal would keep the space agency on track to put the first woman and the next man on the moon as early as 2024. However, Nelson did have a warning.
Aerospace & DefenseHouston Chronicle

Who's an astronaut as private spaceflight picks up speed?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — As more companies start selling tickets to space, a question looms: Who gets to call themselves an astronaut?. It’s already a complicated issue and about to get more so as the wealthy snap up spacecraft seats and even entire flights for themselves and their entourages.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

NASA requests $24.8 billion in 2022, proposes to cancel SOFIA again

WASHINGTON — NASA released its fiscal year 2022 budget request May 28, asking for $24.8 billion to support a number of new and existing science and exploration programs but also proposing once again to cancel an airborne astronomical observatory. The detailed budget request of $24.801 billion is slightly higher than...
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Elon Musk Throws Sarcasm At Blue Origin’s Defense Of Its NASA Moon Lander

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has questioned Kent, Washington-based aerospace equipment and services provider Blue Origin's defense of its lunar lander for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis program. Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics submitted proposals to NASA under the agency's NEXT Space Technologies for Exploration (NEXT-STEP) program last year, and the agency awarded SpaceX with a $3 billion award last month.
Aerospace & DefenseAstronomy.com

Could hazardous space weather threaten NASA’s Artemis program?

NASA’s Artemis program currently aims to put astronauts back on the Moon by 2024. However, a NASA report released in September 2020 outlining this goal also states that 2024 “is the most ambitious date possible.”. Ambition is admirable, but reality sometimes steps in. Delays are common (and likely) for many...
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Swatch Takes Bioceramic Into Orbit With New NASA Space Collection

Swatch’s latest collection celebrates the innovation of NASA with its own space-age Bioceramic case material. Three of the five Space Collection watches take their inspiration from the various uniforms worn by the agency’s intrepid astronauts, matching the hues of the suits with its soft-touch Bioceramic, which is two-thirds ceramic and one-third bio-sourced plastic, derived from castor oil.
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Japanese space company ispace aims to send landers to the moon

The Canadian Space Agency selected three private Canadian companies, each with separate scientific missions, to ride the lander. Mission Control Space Services, Canadensys and NGC are the first companies to receive awards under the CSA’s Capability Demonstration program, part of the agency’s Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program. LEAP, unveiled by the Canadian government in February 2020, earmarks $150 million over five years to support in-space demonstrations and science missions from Canadian private industry.
Aerospace & Defenseetftrends.com

Space ETFs Perk Up as NASA Announces New Lunar Vehicle

Lockheed Martin and General Motors announced Wednesday that they will be partnering to create a new type of lunar vehicle for NASA to use during its upcoming Artemis missions to the moon. “Surface mobility is critical to enable and sustain long-term exploration of the lunar surface. These next-generation rovers will...
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Space Center Houston offers new summer exhibit

This summer, Space Center Houston will offer visitors a special glimpse into how astronauts prepare for lunar explorations and a new exhibit. The exhibit, created and produced by Science North in collaboration with the Ontario Science Center, will take visitors on a journey to discover how astronauts train on land, underwater, and beyond.