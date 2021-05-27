NASA's Johnson Space Center has new acting director

Recently we mentioned that the proposed budget for NASA for fiscal 2022 totals $24.8 billion. As massive as that number is, many wondered if it was enough money to keep NASA’s missions to the moon on track. On Friday, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said that the $24.8 billion budget proposal would keep the space agency on track to put the first woman and the next man on the moon as early as 2024. However, Nelson did have a warning.