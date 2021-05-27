newsbreak-logo
Amazon launches ECS Anywhere in general availability

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon today announced the launch in general availability of Amazon ECS Anywhere, an extension of the company’s Elastic Container Service (ECS) that allows Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to deploy native Amazon ECS tasks in any computing environment. Amazon says that the service includes the traditional AWS managed infrastructure, as well as customer-managed infrastructure and a fully managed control plan running in the cloud.

If you use Alexa, Echo, or any other Amazon device, you have only 10 days to opt out of an experiment that leaves your personal privacy and security hanging in the balance. On June 8, the merchant, Web host, and entertainment behemoth will automatically enroll the devices in Amazon Sidewalk. The new wireless mesh service will share a small slice of your Internet bandwidth with nearby neighbors who don’t have connectivity and help you to their bandwidth when you don’t have a connection.