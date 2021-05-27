Amazon launches ECS Anywhere in general availability

Microsoft Azure is a cloud-based platform that allows IT professionals to design and build their applications using the most up-to-date tools and technologies. It will enable professionals to help businesses run more efficiently while freeing up valuable human resources for other priorities. Certification can be helpful for individuals who have recently graduated from college and looking for an entry-level position or who have been working in the field but are unsure of their abilities. It is also an excellent certification for individuals who may be switching careers or individuals who are already employed in the field but want to increase their skill set by specializing in a Microsoft area of expertise.