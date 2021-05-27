LADF’s 50/50 Raffle is back

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation awarded $1.93 million in grants to 111 nonprofit organizations throughout Los Angeles in 2019 as a result of its highest-grossing 50/50 in-stadium raffle season, with Dodger fans raising more than $3.8 million in support. Due to COVID-19, the 50/50 Raffle was not conducted during the...

