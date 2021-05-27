newsbreak-logo
Cybersecurity Zscaler Stock Reaches 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JULIE MAK
Investor's Business Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Zscaler (ZS), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 73 to 85 Thursday. The cybersecurity stock gapped up Wednesday, rising above its 50-day moving average.

