Static Shock movie will happen! Excitedly, Virgil will be on the big screen. Originally, plans for the film was announced back in October 2020. Now, we just may have to be patient because it may take longer to produce. Unfortunately, the pandemic slowed down production but Jordan did reveal that the script is being written, right now. But, the powers at be hope to release it in time for Static’s milestone release and the start of a digital series for Static. They hope that this film will work as advertising for the Static brand reigniting the series, once again.