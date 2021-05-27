‘Temple Run’ Mobile Game To Become Reality Competition Show

During the second quarter of 2020, gamers spent more than $19 billion on mobile gaming, and 21% of all android app downloads were gaming-related. It’s clear to see that this is big business: And where the gaming industry goes to make money, the online gambling industry follows, so it should come as no surprise that the online casino market also has the android mobile arena in its sites. Just like conventional gaming, live casino gaming is perfectly suited to the fast-paced, on-the-move gameplay style that attracts gamers to android mobile gaming. Whether you’re waiting for a bus, a doctor’s appointment, or even using the bathroom, there’s no such thing as wasted time when you have your android mobile device in your pocket. It’s clear to see why we are downloading more games than ever! Here we will analyze the increasing popularity of android mobile gaming, and where the industry might go next: