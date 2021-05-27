Cancel
‘Temple Run’ Mobile Game To Become Reality Competition Show

You’ve played it for hours on your phone, but are you ready to experience Temple Run in real life? A. Smith & Co. Productions, the company who made American Ninja Warrior and The Titan Games, is currently working on a live-action reality competition show based on the hit mobile game.

