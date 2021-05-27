Conte salutes his Inter ‘journey’ as Inzaghi tipped as successor

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRome (AFP) – Antonio Conte hailed his “journey” as Inter Milan coach on Thursday, the day after he quit the newly-crowned Italian champions amid clashes with the club’s cash-strapped Chinese owners. “What a journey during these two years! No excuses, no alibis, only work, work and work, with respect and...

