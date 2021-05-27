Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville Council approves Canyon Creek zoning change at special meeting

By Corey Buchanan
Posted by 
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wp3pD_0aDiKYBk00 The city of Wilsonville moves the contentious redevelopment closer to fruition

Following extensive meetings at the Development Review Board and a special City Council meeting Tuesday evening, May 25, it appears that issues over a new subdivision in the Canyon Creek neighborhood could soon be resolved.

This is because neighbors in the area who had considered appealing the DRB's decision to approve the development did not do so, while the City Council voted to approve the zoning change and map amendments for the property May 25. The council will consider a second reading of the resolution June 7.

The new subdivision would replace one ranch-style home with five lots on a 2.25-acre plot of land near Southwest Canyon Creek Road. A group of a couple dozen neighbors were unhappy with the plan, particularly due to the potential for more illegal parking to take place on Daybreak Road and possibly challenge emergency vehicle access. They also were concerned with setbacks being too small and the removal of large trees.

Following staff review and a marathon meeting last month, the plan was changed from eight lots to five lots, fewer trees were designated for removal, parking was added to a public street and an open space area was moved.

The council decision paved the way for density on the property to be increased from zero to one to four to five lots per acre and the zoning to be changed from an agricultural holding zone to a planned residential development zone.

Mayor Julie Fitzgerald, Council President Kristin Akervall and Councilor Joann Linville all voted in favor of the resolutions allowing the project to go forward. Councilors Charlotte Lehan and Ben West were absent.

"This is not an easy issue. I do think we have the 15 of these 19 lots (in the area that) have been developed with similar zone changes. I think there's a record of the history of events that show this was the plan for this area, so I do support that we approve this ordinance, but I acknowledge that this is a difficult decision for our community, and it's taken some work to get to the place we are now," Akervall said.

Some neighbors who testified at the meeting, however, were still unhappy about the project and the public process that led to the decision — particularly the amount of time they had been allotted to speak at meetings and about not being able to talk about specifics of the DRB decision during the council session.

They also felt that the elected body was approving something without having seen the final product, because the final design had yet to be completed following changes to the plan. The DRB soon will be presented with a revised site plan.

Linville thanked the residents who participated in the process and told neighbors they made a difference in facilitating an improved redevelopment compared to what was initially proposed.

"I think it has made a difference. I think the developer has heard concerns and staff and the DRB have as well. I'm hopeful as this moves down the line you will have the opportunity to have your concerns heard," Linville said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
5
Followers
98
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meeting Space#City Staff#Street Parking#Parking Space#Wilsonville Council#Drb#The City Council#Zoning#Canyon Creek#Extensive Meetings#Acre#Removal#Councilor Joann Linville#Staff Review#Trees#Emergency Vehicle Access#Daybreak Road#Density#Open Space#Mayor Julie Fitzgerald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

The Long Division: Good stats, no clear answers

Latino enrollment is up at West Linn-Wilsonville School District - but officials aren't sure why.When the pandemic hit, school districts across Oregon saw a drop in enrollment. And the West Linn-Wilsonville School District in Clackamas County was no different. In the fall of the 2019-20 school year, total enrollment in the district sat at 9,802 students. By the next fall, that number decreased to 9,295; a decrease of 3.8%. Where West Linn-Wilsonville differs from other districts in the state is in the enrollment of its Latino population, which climbed during the pandemic. It's one of the few districts...
PoliticsPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

County-by-county impact of political redistricting to be discussed

Legislative committees invite testimony from experts to live-streamed regional hearings.Information on the impact of reapportionment of political districts on each county in Oregon will be presented at virtual evening events of the House and Senate redistricting committees. The hearings will include invited testimony from experts on state demographics. No decisions will be made during these hearings. Invited testimony at each will be from: • Ethan Sharygin, director, Portland State University Population Research Center • Charles Rynerson, Oregon State Data Center coordinator, Portland State University Population Research Center All hearings begin at 5:30 p.m. To view a live stream of the meeting, go to: olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Committees/SRED/Overview A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Here are the hearing dates when specific counties will be discussed: • June 2: Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, and Linn • June 8: Crook, Deschutes, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Sherman, and Wasco • June 9: Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler. • June 15: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah, Tillamook, Polk, Yamhill, and Washington. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Museum of the Oregon Territory installs HVAC units

Clackamas County Historical Society regains 40% of potential revenue with event space.Thanks to generous donations, a new HVAC system was installed May 4 at Museum of the Oregon Territory. In early 2020, the Clackamas County Historical Society's third-floor HVAC system failed, making events impossible in CCHS's Tumwater Ballroom, which generated 40% of the historical society's revenue. Luckily, according to CCHS Marketing Director Waldo McGinnis, the Clackamas County community pulled through to donate 27% of the total goal of $143,000, or a little over $38,000, which CCHS used as a down payment to secure a loan to cover the cost...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville budget increases due in part to construction projects

The city plans to spend $25.3 million on water treatment plant expansion in 2021-22 In a pair of meetings last week, the Wilsonville Budget Committee recommended the approval of the city's budget for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year. The budget shows that the city is upping its spending on construction projects — in turn leading to an overall expenditure larger than the previous year. The document also indicates that potential wage increases from ongoing labor negotiations weren't factored into the equation and that the city is hiring new janitors and a police officer, among other items. Wilsonville City Council...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

City accepting grant proposals for ice storm mitigation projects

Projects will need to be approved by the Metro Community Enhancement Committee Through its partnership with the Metro regional government to provide grants for city projects via a community enhancement fund, the Wilsonville government is accepting applications for projects related to this winter's ice storm. Qualifying projects include stump grinding for street trees, tree pruning and maintenance to preserve trees, and clean up within the city's Significant Resources Overlay Zone, which is designed to protect natural habitats. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 25. Funds are projected to be allocated in July or August following review from the Wilsonville-Metro Community Enhancement Committee. The committee had already allocated money for two projects but had about $90,000 left over that could be used for ice storm-related grants. For more information, visit www.ci.wilsonville.or.us/administration/page/community-enhancement-projects. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Embattled leader moves to Clackamas Education Service District

Oregon City Superintendent Larry Didway, under investigation by state officials, lands top job in countywide groupOregon City Superintendent Larry Didway will become the new leader of the Clackamas Education Service District on July 1, the CESD Board announced at its May 26 meeting. According to the new three-year contract, Didway will make $205,750 annually in the position replacing retiring CESD Superintendent Jada Rupley to lead the district providing various administrative services like printing and background checks for 10 school districts throughout Clackamas County. Didway is making $169,582 annually in his current position, having received a 3% raise in July 2020,...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Camping World American flag goes up, then comes down

The city is granted temporary restraining order for placement of flag amid ongoing code infraction case The Camping World American flag is down — for now. Weeks after the Wilsonville government filed a Clackamas County Circuit Court case to force Camping World to take down a 130-foot flagpole it placed at its location on SW Boones Ferry Road in Wilsonville without requisite permitting, the recreational vehicle company briefly put up the towering American flag for all to see — including I-5 drivers. Shortly after, however, the city sought a temporary restraining order to require Camping World to...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Health of Willamette riverbanks needs careful review

Boating is unfairly blamed for causing erosion on the Willamette River and the issue should be more thoroughly studiedWhen my wife and I purchased a home on the Willamette River in Wilsonville in 2017, we were immediately alarmed by the erosion of the riverbank on the property. The previous owner hadn't taken steps to prevent invasive species from killing the native dogwood. There's a significant management problem along the river as property owners don't understand the importance of a healthy riverbank and either defer important maintenance or take actions that spur further erosion. While my background is in commercial contracting...
West Linn, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Shiratori, Sloop virtually tied in race for WL-WV school board

Candidates each have about 47% of the vote; Shiratori leads by just 21 votes overall.With ballots still being counted and finalized, the race for position 5 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board is virtually tied. As of the latest count from Clackamas County, released late in the afternoon May 25, Seiji Shiratori leads Kelly Sloop by a total of just 21 votes (including ballots from Washington County). With 12,478 ballots counted, Shiratori has 5,985 votes compared to Sloop's 5,874. The third candidate in the race, David D. Jones, garnered 689 votes. "This is an excellent reminder that every...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon Court of Appeals rules in favor of urban growth boundary expansion

Frog Pond East and South, future Wilsonville neighborhoods, were included in that 2018 Metro decision. The Oregon Court of Appeals recently issued a favorable ruling for the prospects of future Wilsonville neighborhoods near Advance Road. The Land Conservation and Development Commission's approval of Metro's 2018 urban growth boundary expansion — which included future Frog Pond East and South neighborhoods in Wilsonville as well as neighborhoods in Beaverton, Hillsboro and King City — was appealed by Housing Land Advocates, a charitable corporation that focuses on land-use policy and advocates for affordable housing. In a May 12 decision, the OCOA...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Sloop leads Shiratori in unofficial school board election results

Candidates each have about 47% of the vote; Shiratori leads by just 21 votes overall.This story has been updated. In the latest round of ballot returns Wednesday, May 26, referred to as "unofficial results" by Clackamas County, Kelly Sloop has grabbed the lead over Seiji Shiratori in the race for position 5 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board. With 12,625 ballots counted in Clackamas and Washington counties, Sloop leads with 5,962 votes compared to Shiratori's 5,946. The third candidate in the race, David D. Jones, garnered 694 votes. The official election results won't be released from Clackamas...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville parks and rec director Mike McCarty retires

McCarty served the city since 2017 after long career as parks director elsewhere. Mike McCarty, once the youngest parks and recreation director in California, decided to come out of retirement to take the Wilsonville director gig in 2017. This year, after overseeing the completion of master plans, bringing new parks on line and shepherding a bond process that fell through because of the pandemic, McCarty ended his career once more. The director, who previously worked in the California cities of Napa, Moreno Valley and Ukiah, can now enjoy retirement out of his home in Villebois and wherever he...
Portland, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Senate OKs $9.3 billion in state aid to public schools

Budget goes to House as senator says 'there are more bills to come that add to stability.'A two-year, $9.3 billion fund for state support of public schools is halfway through the Oregon Legislature. The Senate passed the budget on a 23-6 vote Tuesday, May 25, and moved it to the House. It is more than the $9.1 billion that Gov. Kate Brown originally proposed in her budget Dec. 1, but still less than the $9.6 billion sought by the Oregon School Boards Association, which represents 197 school districts. However, a projected excess in corporate income tax collections will boost the...
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

87,000 at risk of utility shut-offs as Oregon ends COVID ban

Oregon Public Utility Commission approves a resumption of power and natural gas disconnections beginning Aug. 1, 2021. Lights out is looming for tens of thousands of Oregonians who are behind on their utility bills. It's been more than a year since the Oregon Public Utility Commission temporarily suspended the state's power and natural gas utilities from shut-offs due to nonpayment — citing the economic uncertainty spurred by the onrush of the novel coronavirus. As recently as April 2021, more than 87,000 electric and gas customers had racked up past-due balances extending more than 90 days — with the...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon AG: Petitioners could eliminate 90-day signature clock

Federal judge to consider constitutionality of deadlines, whether city recorders can grant extensions.A federal judge is considering the constitutionality of Oregon's signature-collection deadlines and whether a city recorder can grant extensions after determining that unusual circumstances like COVID-19 restrictions or wildfires place an undue burden on recall petitioners facing the usual 90-day clock. Petitioners who successfully recalled former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office in November are challenging the 90-day clock by saying that the Oregon Constitution does not authorize the statutory imposition of a signature-gathering deadline. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's assistants wrote in a reply brief to...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Shiratori maintains lead in school board race

Seiji Shiratori still holds a narrow lead over Kelly Sloop in the race for position 5, according to the latest returns.This story has been updated. As of Thursday afternoon, Seiji Shiratori is maintaining his lead over Kelly Sloop in the race for position 5 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board — but the gap has narrowed. Updated returns from Clackamas County late Thursday afternoon accounted for nearly 3,000 more ballots, and in total (counting ballots from the segments of Wilsonville in Washington County) Shiratori maintained his lead with 48% compared to Sloop's 47%. The two candidates are now separated...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Shiratori, Sloop in tight battle for school board spot

Louis Taylor, Kirsten Wyatt lead other races for West Linn-Wilsonville School Board. UPDATE: Clackamas County election officials said the next batch of election results isn't expected until late Wednesday afternoon. Louis Taylor and Kirsten Wyatt hold significant leads in the races for positions 1 and 3 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board, while Seiji Shiratori and Kelly Sloop are separated by less than 100 votes in the race for position 5 based on early returns from Clackamas County Tuesday night. Taylor ran unopposed for position 1, which is held by outgoing board chair Regan Molatore. Early returns from the...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

West Linn-Wilsonville School District hosting vaccine clinics

Anyone ages 16 and up can sign up for a vaccine appointment during clinics May 22 and June 12.The West Linn-Wilsonville School District is hosting two vaccination clinics — the first being this Saturday, May 22. The district is partnering with Clackamas County Public Health and GetAFluShot.com to host the free clinics at Wood Middle School. The first clinic this Saturday, which is open to anyone in the community ages 16 and up, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can sign up by visiting the district's website. A second clinic is scheduled for June 12. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Voters keep Dave Hunt on Clackamas Community College board

Clackamas elected official arrested for commercial sexual solicitation to remain in office.Clackamas Community College board member Dave Hunt ran unopposed for another four-year term in the May 18 special election, winning 90% of the vote. After the news of Hunt's arrest, David W. Kays announced his run as a write-in candidate against Hunt. Only about 10% of the votes were write-ins, according to unofficial results. In light of Hunt's arrest for commercial sexual solicitation, CCC President Tim Cook emailed students on May 7 to inform them that board members can't be terminated by the college. Hunt could still be...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Election Day cheatsheet: Catch up on WL-WV School Board races

Learn more about all of the candidates by reading our profiles and endorsements.Happy Election Day! Tonight, West Linn and Wilsonville residents will choose three new members of the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board. The results will dramatically reshape the five-person board, as none of the incumbents ran for reelection. As the district continues to push through the pandemic and prepares for students to return to full-time in-person learning in the fall, the board is sure to have its hands full moving forward. Learn more about the candidates below, and find out who we endorsed. A D V E R...