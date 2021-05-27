Come On and Slam, and Welcome to the Bizarre World of ‘Space Jam’ Mashups
For most people, Space Jam is nothing more than a pleasant bit of nostalgia, a movie you might have loved as a kid growing up in the 90s but don’t think about much these days. Maybe you remember the Monstars, but you can’t recall the name of their conniving alien overlord; perhaps you can still picture Michael Jordan crash-landing in ToonTown, but you can’t quite put your finger on how he got there. No matter how foggy your recollection of Space Jam may be, there’s one piece of it you almost certainly remember clear as day: the fucking ripper of a theme song that thing had.www.vice.com