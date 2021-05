The WTA moves to Rome for the second WTA 1000 clay court tournament. Top seed Ashleigh Barty, Madrid champion Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Simona Halep will be on the hunt in Italy. Can they hold off French Open champion Iga Swiatek, two-time Italian Open champion Elina Svitolina, World #2 Naomi Osaka or the always-threatening Serena Williams? There is no shortage of clay court talent. Who will make it through the first round? In addition to this article, we also predict the rest of the day’s matches in two articles. One features Angelique Kerber vs Alize Cornet and the other features Johanna Konta vs Jelena Ostapenko.