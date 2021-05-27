Mask Mandate Will Be Lifted By June 28th

If 70% of adults are vaccinated with COVID-19 before June 28, the masking order will be canceled early. Pennsylvania will lift orders for masks by June 28, the Ministry of Health said Thursday. If 70% of adults were fully vaccinated with COVID-19 before the target date, mask orders would be lifted early, said Deputy Director of Health, Allison Beam. After reviewing vaccination data for people over the age of 18 and discussing with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, a federal mask order was issued on June 28 or when 70% of adults received a second vaccination. I decided that it could be released safely. Mr Beam said at a press conference. As of Wednesday, 70% of adults in Pennsylvania said they had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. “This is a strong indicator that we are on track. Mr. Beam is often vaccinated with both vaccines by at least the end of June,” he said. Mask orders are currently applied to unvaccinated individuals and are subject to the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.