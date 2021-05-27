Guilford College approves budget for upcoming year with $1.3 million surplus, continues fundraising efforts

The Board of Trustees passed the budget for the upcoming fiscal year at a meeting Friday. The budget approval comes on the heels of ongoing disagreements between faculty members and University leaders over which areas of funding to prioritize in the FY 2022 budget. Faculty have argued that officials should direct more funds to research endeavors to make up for lost opportunities during the pandemic, but administrators have said they view the upcoming fiscal year as a “transition year,” looking to allocate money to a surplus to invest in the University’s long-term well-being.