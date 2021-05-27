newsbreak-logo
Guilford College approves budget for upcoming year with $1.3 million surplus, continues fundraising efforts

By Trajan Warren
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterim president Jim Hood said the plan is to have the adult education reboot in place for fall 2022. The college is also looking to add more certificate programs and at least one other master’s program.

