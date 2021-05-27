newsbreak-logo
Second Mainer arrested, accused of taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGORHAM, Maine — The FBI has arrested and charged a second Maine man with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 34, of Gorham, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parade, demonstrate or picket un any of the Capitol buildings.

