3808 Koval Lane

Water views! This end unit townhouse backs up to the Occoquan Reservoir. The entire house was just painted. New carpet on upper & lower level. LVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank) is brand new throughout the main level. New flooring in the upstairs bathrooms. All 3 levels have a bump out. You can see the water from each level. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Lots of countertop space. Pantry. Large family room on the main level. Dining area/ eat-in kitchen. Lots of sunlight with the extra windows. Upper level has 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Primary room has a big walk-in closet. The primary bath has a dual sink vanity, a soaking tub and separate shower. The lower level has a large rec room and walks out to the backyard. There is a bedroom/den/study/office on the lower level along with a full bath. The utility room is large enough to unstack the washer/dryer. The utility room has a utility sink along with a water softener system and storage space. There are 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of the house. The townhouse is located at the end of the street. Roof replaced in 2018. Windows replaced around 2013 or 2014.