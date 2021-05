FiscalNote Inc. may be getting ready to make its appearance on the public markets after a week that included two acquisitions and another funding round. According to a Bloomberg report, the D.C. legislative and regulatory dashboard company has raised another $40 million, this time from investors Clearvision Ventures of Menlo Park, California, Hong Kong-based Maso Capital Partners and CBC Group of Japan. Bloomberg cites an unnamed source with knowledge of the raise, who also said that the investment values FiscalNote at $1.4 billion.