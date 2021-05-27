newsbreak-logo
Arlington County, VA

544 Eisenhower Drive

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to an elegant, spacious, move-in condition super luxurious 4-level townhouse with awesome views. All you need to do is move in - pristine and exceptionally immaculate condition. Super clean and well-maintained, this townhouse also offers the convenience and safety of having a garage. Owning this home may feel like moving into a new townhouse +GG lots of new features such as floorings, fixtures, newly painted walls and ceiling, quartz kitchen countertops, and so much more! This townhouse is spectacularly wide and long so you can have more than enough space for your family to enjoy. The bedrooms are spacious. Especially important to note, this townhouse is a quick drive to premiere shopping spots, a variety of dining destinations, services, and grocery. Nearby are jogging/walking paths and picnic areas. Leisure drive to I-270, I-70, MD-40, and MD-15. Easy living in a quiet community! This magnificent townhouse can be your next home. You'll be glad to see this! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 29, 2021 - 1 PM to 3 PM.

