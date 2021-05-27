newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

3013 Old Annapolis Trail

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA landscaped homesite on a quiet cul-de-sac creates a perfect setting for this spacious villa boasting over 4.336 finished sqft! A foyer entry welcomes you inside to find hardwood floors, French doors opening to an incredible study with 13' ceilings and elongated windows with plantation shutters. Open concept great room features soaring 18' ceilings, a fireplace flanked by custom built-ins, a dining area, and 3 skylights. The open chef's kitchen presents granite counters, 42" white cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, a huge center island, stainless steel appliances, and arched doorways to the dining room. Relax in the sunroom with skylights stepping out to an enclosed porch and patio. Main level owner's suite displays a tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, a bump out for extra space, and a private bath with double vanity and separate tub. The upper level hosts a loft with a granite wet bar and built-in Nuvo speaker, and 2 bedrooms both with walk-in closets. Lower level showcases a rec room, a games area with a full bath, extra storage, and walk-up access to the fenced backyard.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Rec Room#Windows#Open Bar#Open Kitchen#Wet Bar#Dining Room#Annapolis Trail#Hardwood Floors#Plantation Shutters#White Cabinetry#Custom Built Ins#Custom Tile Backsplash#Walk In Closets#French Doors#Arched Doorways#Extra Space#Skylights#Separate Tub#Chef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Duette, FLPosted by
Duette Today

Check out these homes on the Duette market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to this like new 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the pond in the Resort Community of Vista Palms. This home has an open concept perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has an oversized island that overlooks the great room and dining room. The entertaining continues out to the beautiful backyard that includes a 20x10 extended paved patio overlooking the serene pond and nature preserve. The Master Bedroom has waterproof vinyl hardwood floor, an En Suite and a Huge Walk-in Closet. The other 3 bedrooms are on the other side of the home and all have carpet and share the 2nd bathroom. Also included are the 29-panel Emphase Solar Panels with a 20 year roof warranty including labor – fully transferrable to the new owners. But wait, there’s more. This home also comes included with a whole house reverse osmosis system, smart light switches, a 6 camera wired security system with NVR Recording and monitoring, an exterior generator hookup into main electrical panel, a Ring door bell, a Honeywell digital smart WiFi thermostat, a 6000 lumen flood light in backyard on motion sensor and smart switch and a 240 outlet in garage to charge electric cars. In Addition this home has premium stone facia on front of house with solar accent lighting creating a beautiful curb appeal. Amenities in the Vista Palms Community include Resort Style Pool, Playground, Nature Trails, Fitness Center, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball and a Clubhouse.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lara Kelly, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 813-684-9500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzMwODg3MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This quaint New England style 1,120 sq. ft. manufactured home is move-in ready and located in a premier 55+ community. It has a newly renovated Kitchen in 2016, with Stainless Steel appliances, tiled backsplash, granite countertops, a built-in wine rack, and tile flooring. Also, premium vinyl laminate flooring was installed in the living & dining rooms and the hallway. In 2021, both Bathrooms were upgraded with new Tub / Shower enclosures and a new water heater installed. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and new carpeting. The separate laundry room has a newer, 2017 washer & dryer and leads out to a screened-in patio. There is a large storage shed towards the rear and a small patio behind it. This lovely home comes fully furnished and the lot rent is $756 per month. This includes 200 channel cable service, 2 cable boxes, high-speed internet w/ Wi-Fi, lawn care, mowing, and edging. Plus, all The Gardens community has to offer; large newly upgraded swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, shuffleboard, and much more. All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection by appropriate professionals. Integrity Mobile Home Sales cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information, measurements or condition of any property. Measurements are approximate. Lot rent subject to change. Listing brokered by Integrity Mobile Home Sales (941)345-5583<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Maasdorp, Integrity Mobile Homes at 941-345-5583</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5OTAyMjglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This three-bedroom, two-bath home has an open concept floor plan and large windows to take in the outdoor scenery. Home has been upgraded throughout - crown molding, tile floors, impact windows and doors, all new appliances. Metal roof is just 2 years old. Property includes a 3 year new 75' x 45' all steel barn with 16' roll up doors, heat and air conditioning from two different twin units. There is an apartment on the second floor. The 17 acres of land with driveway leading all the way into a private lot includes mature trees and is adjacent to a preserve. This land has the garage to store your toys so bring your camper and jump on your ATV to go exploring. No HOA and plenty of room for parking! Come see this home with all of its beauty it has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joe Murphy, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 941-907-1033</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1BNDQ5Njc5MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This delightful home has been remodeled from top to bottom! There's nothing left to do but just move in and start enjoying all that Sun City Center has to offer. Here is a list of recent improvements; Plumbing re-pipe 2014, new roof and electrical panel 2016, high impact windows and sliding glass door, washer and dryer 2017, Trane air conditioner/heat pump, AC disconnect and range 2018. The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinetry and granite countertops. The bathroom has an updated shower, commode, and vanity. The flooring is vinyl plank throughout and tile in the bathroom. There's a room that can serve as a den, office, or dining room, or a guest bedroom when guests visit. It also has a butler's pantry with cupboards for storage and a separate laundry room. The sliders open to your own private patio where you can garden or just sit and enjoy the Florida sun. If you've ever wanted to cut the cable bill, this home also has an antenna wired to two rooms so you can watch TV without paying a big cable bill. This wonderful home has a low HOA fee of $120.00 per month that includes water and sewer, lawn care, and reserves for exterior maintenance and roof. All of this and you can walk to stores, restaurants, and the clubhouse. You’ll love Sun City Center with its amazing facilities, pools, and clubs just waiting for you to enjoy. Between Sarasota and Tampa, it is the perfect location for a convenient ride to airports, shopping malls, restaurants, and professional sports and entertainment. With easy access to award-winning, sandy beaches, this is the best of all worlds, but without the stress of big city life. Leave it all behind and enjoy your new life here in one of Florida’s highest-rated and most affordable 55 and better communities!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Flo Vachon, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY S.SHORE at 813-641-8300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzMwNzYxOSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Cornwall, CTpriceypads.com

Andrea Palladio Inspired Villa on 550 Acres Relists in Cornwall, CT for $10M (PHOTOS)

Andrea Palladio Inspired Villa on 550 Acres Relists in Cornwall, CT for $10M. $10,000,000 | Built 1995 | 14,873 Sq. Ft. | 5 Beds | 4.5+ Baths | 550 Acres. Inspired by the architecture of Andrea Palladio, Villa Catarina sits on 550 acres in a pastoral setting of flourishing fields and lush forest in Cornwall, Connecticut. The rare offering was designed by award-winning architect Thomas Beeby and masterfully built in 1995. The property first hit the market in 2017 for $16.95 million on an expanded 1,000 acre estate. It recently relisted for $10 million on a reduced 550 acres. The home’s distinctive limestone and stucco facade highlighted by traditional and more modern Palladian details welcomes guests into a two-storey grand foyer with a duel floating circular staircase, formal living and dining rooms, chef’s kitchen and beautiful fixtures and details such as built-ins, hardwood floors and numerous fireplaces. The lavish master bedroom has a Palladian window, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The additional four bedrooms are all ensuite with over 9-foot ceilings. Surrounding the villa are private terraces set among European gardens, a clay tennis court, a stately horse barn, a barn complex housing a car collector’s showroom and squash court, a number of potential helicopter landing sites, plus an 18th century 5-bedroom farmhouse surrounded by expansive open pasture. Additional acreage is available. Villa Catarina is on the market for $13.5 million with Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Springfield, OHSpringfield News Sun

2-story features finished basement, attic space

Originally built in 1925, this two-story with about 1,870 square feet of living space features wood details and many updates. A long concrete drive leads to the front entryway, which features a stone surround and covered metal roof. The entry features a wood door with round top and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace with white brick surround and wood mantle. There is wood trim around all doors and windows, and this room is carpeted.
Harvard, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Victorian Home That Once Housed a Newspaper

Now's your chance to own a little bit of the town of Harvard's history: the former home of The Harvard Post is now up for sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 7,025 square feet. Bedrooms:...
Real Estatejerseydigs.com

This Whimsical Morganville Home is Right Out of a Fairytale, or Nightmare

Built in 1969, this ranch-style home features an extraordinary interior that won’t be found anywhere else. An artist’s delight, this home showcases distinctive wall and ceiling murals plus other quirky touches of décor. The property contains vaulted ceilings and skylights, with wood and exposed stone throughout. There are three bedrooms...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Ashwood Trail

Nice lot on the top of Shawneeland, views may b possible. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster/Webber & Associates. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-05-27T16:53:52.023.
Real Estateoucampus.org

Conestoga Trail

Cave Creek Single Family Home Ready July 16th - Beautiful Homes with views of Black Mountain Ready for move-in! 3 bedroom 2 bath homes with an open design concept. No carpet, quartz countertops, modern White soft close cabinets with stainless steel appliances. A large master suite with walk-in closets, spacious shower and double sinks are just the beginning of what these homes have to offer. No Cats, No Smoking please, 12-month lease requested. Rent includes landscape maintenance front yard only Pictures are of Similar Model Home Finishes may differ.
Home & Gardentheoldhouselife.com

Mountain house on one acre in North Carolina. Circa 1900. $295,000

Beautiful landscaping with this property! This home was built in 1900. It is located on .95 acres in Zionville, North Carolina. The home features original hardwood floors, vaulted tongue and groove ceiling, and exposed beams. The property has mature landscaping and a fire pit area. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,028 square feet. $295,000.
Burnt Prairie, ILPosted by
Burnt Prairie News Flash

Take a look at these homes on the market in Burnt Prairie

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cute 2bd/1ba Renovated Home on Huge Lot!!! Cute, Renovated, and fantastic layout!!! This home has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, with updated flooring, trim, doors, electric, cabinets, windows, and so.. much ...more!!! The home has been taken down to the studs and finished in a stylish custom farmhouse finishes. The living room is nice sized and has oversized windows. The larger of the two bedrooms is directly off of this room. There are custom barn doors throughout the home and 3 flat panel TVs that are remaining with the home (additional cable boxes are throughout the home in case you want to relocate the TV's). The eat in style kitchen is very functional and features spacious custom cabinets with under cabinet lighting. The counters are concrete and have marble &quot;noodle boards&quot; built in!!! The bedroom has dual closet space is in the front of the home and The second bedroom is also good sized and has excellent closet space and upper storage. The bathroom has a nice walk in shower with a dual head fixture, a pedestal sink with tile backsplash, and a nicely appointed toilet with built in shelf. The hallway has a large corner closet for extras. A Laundry nook is perfect for this home and is just the right size for a stackable washer and dryer. All faucets and fixtures have access panels to ease the hassle when replacing or repairing in the future. A big backyard with an adorable shed (complete with windows) and established roses & hostas bring welcoming accents to this property, and plenty of raised flower boxes for those of you who garden! A covered porch complete with fans & lights is the place to relax on these warmer days. From the lighting to crawlspace covers, this entire property is just adorable and move in ready. Call today to make an appointment. Living Room 12.7x13.4, Kitchen 11.6x10.11, Bedroom 12.2x11.9, Bedroom 10.3x7.5, Bath 8.5x5.9 Kitchen appliances, shed, TV's are included with home. Listing Brokered by AMY LEE REALTY LLC-Amy Lee Realty LLC, Call %m 618-662-3170<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amy Bailey, AMY LEE REALTY LLC at 618-662-3170</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5OTUyOTUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Here is a lovely, one-story home with walkout basement in Grayville. The residence features approximately 1,032 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and several recent updates, including new floor coverings and fresh interior paint! Call Dustin to schedule your private viewing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dustin Hawkins, Integrity Realty & Auctions at 618-445-2267</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5OTE1NjUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Here's a split-entry home with two-to-three-bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 1,728 square feet of combined living area! Situated on a cozy lot in a quiet residential neighborhood, this home features like-new architectural shingle roof, split unit heating and air, vinyl replacement windows, vinyl siding, and vinyl flooring throughout. Call Dustin for details and viewing appointments!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dustin Hawkins, Integrity Realty & Auctions at 618-445-2267</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5OTM0NTYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> 4 Bedroom 1800 square foot home with 2 baths and a detached 4 car garage. This home has a newer roof and newer windows. Lots of storage and space on this corner lot home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nikki Edwards, NFE Realty LLC at 618-384-1185</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NzY5OTclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Sand House // Studio MK27

Text description provided by the architects. There are limits, such as the ocean, that appear to our eyes and soul like boundless openings. When confronted with these powerful natural elements, architecture must also open itself and project towards the limit. The house on the Sand, with its extraordinary view to the Atlantic Ocean in the northeast of Brazil, undertakes this venture.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Turn A Garage Into A Warm Home

Combination of structural elements, warm and cold colors that are in contrast, a central volume that acts as a link, and a patio that leads the exterior into the interior of the house. The premises of the reform were very clear from the outset: wanting to maintain the use of...
Home & Gardenmelvillereview.com

Four Home Improvement Ideas

She bought a a hundred and fifty-square foot customizable shed from Tuff Shed. Working with Heather Trilling, a landscape designer, she added a white facade to match the principle house, a deck with stone walls, pergolas over each entry and a cupola. During the past 10 months of COVID19 lockdowns,...
Home & Gardenitinyhouses.com

32′ Irving is an Efficient Luxury Tiny Home with Main Floor Bedroom

Living tiny certainly doesn’t mean you have to live without luxury. The Irving is a stunning example of the tiny style that is filled with comfort, efficiency, and of course, just enough luxury to make it feel unique and special. From the two-toned siding to the full-sized kitchen appliances, this home is destined to become your dream tiny home model.
Boats & Watercraftsmegayachtnews.com

Sunreef 100 Expands Sunreef Sailing Catamaran Line

If having 4,661 square feet (433 square meters) of living space on your sailing yacht appeals to you, the Sunreef 100 should pique your interest. The project is the latest sailing catamaran from Sunreef Yachts. The immense square footage comes within a length of 96 feet (29.26 meters) and a...
Shoppingdomino

Refresh Your Patio for the Price of a Spritz with the Best Outdoor Cushions

From folding chairs to dining setups, seating is one of the easiest ways to make any outside space feel like a living room-worthy oasis. But when it comes to an outdoor chair’s best friend—cushions—there’s actually more to keep in mind than you may think. Do you want to leave them out in the rain overnight? You’ll need ones swathed in weather-proof fabric. Are you constantly ‘gramming your gatherings? Consider bold stripes or animal prints. Whether you’re looking to cozy up your Adirondack or impress your first post-pandemic dinner guests, we have you covered: We searched the market for the best outdoor cushions for any type of setup, budget, and style.