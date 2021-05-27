Cancel
Is Evangelical Support for Israel a Brittle Branch?

By Josh Marshall
TPM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the complexities and anguishes that many American Jews feel about Israel today is not only that there is a growing cleavage between how American Jews and Israelis see the occupation and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There is also the increasing tendency, especially on the Israeli right, to say ‘who cares about American Jews?’, who make up only a tiny sliver of the US population, and focus rather on white evangelicals who make up a big chunk of the US population and have, albeit for very different reasons, a deep devotion to Israel. This fact came to the fore earlier this month, during the inter-communal violence in Israel and the fighting in Gaza, when Ron Dermer, former Ambassador to the US, said Israel should prioritize evangelicals over American Jews as the anchor of its relationship to the US. American Jews, Dermer reasoned, were in any case “disproportionately among our critics.”

POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden insists that 'my party still supports Israel'

President Biden said that there has been "no shift" in his commitment to Israel and that the Democratic Party still supports the Jewish state, despite heated and sometimes vitriolic criticism of Israel over the past ten days by progressives. Biden was asked in a news conference Friday with South Korean...
POTUSAOL Corp

Is long-standing U.S. support of Israel beginning to wane?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect Thursday after both agreed to halt an 11-day exchange of attacks that left hundreds dead and sparked fears that the two parties could be headed for a full-scale war.
Huntington Beach, CAoc-breeze.com

Rep. Steel speaks in support of Israel

Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48) spoke on the House Floor in support of Israel, the United States’ closest ally in the Middle East. Since May 10th, thousands of rockets have been launched at Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. Earlier this week, Rep. Steel voted to bring The Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act of 2021 to the floor for a vote. This legislation would sanction financial backers of Hamas. House Democrats refused to consider the legislation. This morning, Rep. Steel voted to provide emergency funding for the Israeli Cooperative Programs to ensure that Israel has the systems it needs to defend itself against continued attacks. House Democrats blocked the legislation.
EducationThe Daily

Student support amid Israel-Palestine conflict discussed at ASUW BOD meeting

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) considered ways to support UW students affected by heightened tension and renewed conflict in the Gaza Strip and passed a number of hiring bills. In the Gaza Strip bordering Israel’s westernmost corner, the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK reiterates support for two-state solution for Israel-Palestinian conflict

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he reiterated Britain's commitment to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi. "Reiterated the (UK's) commitment to a two-state solution, the importance of a stronger nuclear deal with Iran & our commitment to Israel's...
ProtestsNewsday

Supporters of Israel, Palestinians rally in Nassau

Hundreds of Long Islanders gathered in separate rallies Sunday, some standing in solidarity with Israel while others condemned the occupation of the Palestinian territories even as a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas held following 11 days of conflict. In Great Neck, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and other elected officials...
ReligionReligion Dispatches

Unquestioned Support for Israel Wasn’t Always the Way for Conservative Christians

As civilians in southern Lebanon fled an impending Israeli ground offensive, over three thousand Christian advocates converged in Washington D.C. to demand U.S. support for Israel. This was the summer of 2006. Israel’s invasion of Lebanon had entered its second week when affiliates of the newly formed organization Christians United for Israel (CUFI) met with lawmakers in solidarity at a time when the international community urged the U.S. to pressure Israel on its use of excessive force. The destruction and civilian death toll didn’t alter the message of CUFI founder and chairman, Pastor John Hagee, as he insisted that U.S. Christians should unequivocally support Israel because while “all other nations were created by an act of men… Israel was created by an act of God!”
Foreign PolicyCleveland Jewish News

Cruz to introduce legislation supporting arms sale to Israel

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) revealed that he will introduce a resolution this week supporting the U.S. sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel, as Democrats try to block the transaction. “Next week, I’m introducing a resolution to approve the arm sales, and I’m going to fight for a vote,”...
ReligionBrookings Institution

As Israel increasingly relies on US evangelicals for support, younger ones are walking away: What polls show

As the recent eruption in Israel/Palestine brought attention to shifting Democratic attitudes toward Israel, including among younger Jewish Americans, Israel’s focus on the evangelical right as a cornerstone of U.S. support for the Jewish state has proven increasingly important. As our University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll research has shown, evangelical attitudes toward Israel account for most of the Republican Party’s support for Israel; without evangelicals, Republican attitudes on Israel do not substantially deviate from the rest of America.
U.S. PoliticsMPNnow

Essay/Joel Freedman: Restore strong support for Israel

Although it was Hamas, which has been called a terrorist organization by the United States, that initiated the most recent crisis in the Middle East by firing thousands of deadly rockets into Israel, Sen. Bernie Sanders is blaming Israel for the crisis: “Once again, we are seeing how the irresponsible actions of government-allied right-wing extremists in Jerusalem can escalate quickly into devastating war … Israel remains the one sovereign authority in the land of Israel and Palestine, and rather than preparing for peace and justice, it has been entrenching its unequal and undemocratic control … In the Middle East, where we provide nearly $4 billion a year in aid to Israel, we can no longer be apologists for the right-wing Netanyahu government and its undemocratic and racist behavior.”
Congress & Courtskfdi.com

KS House passes resolution supporting Israel

Republicans have pushed a resolution through the Kansas House expressing solidarity with Israel on behalf of the state and condemning Hamas militants as “terrorists” after an 11-day war this month in the Gaza Strip. The House on Wednesday voted 83-27 for the resolution, and it is to be sent to...
WorldWashington Post

Survey: Young, diverse generation of evangelicals shows growing ambivalence toward Israel

(RNS) — A new survey suggests a younger, more diverse generation of evangelical Christians is undergoing a marked shift regarding their views on politics and Israel. Among the poll’s findings: a seemingly rapid turn away from support for Israel, raising questions about whether the country’s leaders can maintain long-term support within a key religious constituency in the U.S.