3307 Stone Barn Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 3307 Stone Barn Dr located in the Amenity Rich Community of the Villages of Urbana. Gorgeous Move-in Condition! This home has EVERYTHING you have been looking for and MORE!!! 4 Finished Levels of Living Space. (3 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bath, Loft/Possible 4th Bedroom) The Lower-Level Main Entrance features a Bedroom and Full Bath with Easy Access to the 1 Car Garage. The Main Living Area offers an Open Floor Plan with 9 ft. Ceilings, 8 Ft Bump Outs, Custom Blinds Throughout, Recessed Lighting and Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Flooring on both the Lower and Main Level. A Chef+GGs Dream Kitchen awaits with 42" Cherry Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Double Oven, Oversized Center Island, LOTS OF SPACE for Entertaining Family and Friends. Off the Dining Room is the first of the 3 Sunny Outside Living Areas to RELAX and unwind after a busy day, enjoy a nice meal, a glass of wine or put your green thumb to good use. (Maintenance free trek deck) A Cozy Gas Fireplace is a focal point in the Living Room with a TV Mount above the Fireplace. +-+ bath on the main level as well. The Upper/Third Level Features a Spacious Owner+GGs Retreat with 2 Closets and Spa-like Master Bath which includes a Dual Sink Vanity, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. A Second Balcony is off the Master Bedroom, a great place to watch the sunrise with your morning coffee before starting the day. To complete the Third Level there is an additional Bedroom with a Full Bath attached and a Full-Size Large Capacity Washer/Dryer, which makes doing laundry a breeze. The Top Floor has a huge open Loft/possible 4th Bedroom/Playroom with a Full Bath and its own PRIVATE Roof Top Terrace. The perfect place to sit and relax under the stars! Throughout the home there is an abundance of Natural Lighting and 4 remote controlled ceiling fans. Premium location next to the park. Minutes to EVERYTHING that the Villages of Urbana has to offer+G-. Blue-Ribbon Award-Winning Schools, Library, Restaurants, Shopping, Pools, Parks, Tennis Courts, Gym, Hiking Biking Trails and More! Easy access to all Major Commuter Routes. Offers will be due on Wednesday, 6/2 at noon.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
