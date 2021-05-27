Game times for FSU vs. Wake Forest, Jacksonville State released

Florida State gets a late game versus Jacksonville State and an afternoon contest versus Wake Forest early in the 2021 campaign. Game times for FSU's first three games of the 2021 season were released on Thursday, although the opener versus Notre Dame -- Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- was previously announced. The 'Noles face Jacksonville State the following week, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.