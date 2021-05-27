newsbreak-logo
Game times for FSU vs. Wake Forest, Jacksonville State released

By Brendan Sonnone
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State gets a late game versus Jacksonville State and an afternoon contest versus Wake Forest early in the 2021 campaign. Game times for FSU's first three games of the 2021 season were released on Thursday, although the opener versus Notre Dame -- Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- was previously announced. The 'Noles face Jacksonville State the following week, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.

NCAA Men's Regionals: Florida State goes low at home, Clemson and Oklahoma struggle

College golf’s championship season continues this week with men’s Division I regional play at six locations across the country. Three of the six regional championship sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while the other three will have 14 teams and five individuals (81 teams and 45 individuals, total). Tournaments will be held from Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19.
South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
American Heritage, Park Vista, Westminster Academy softball teams looking to win state titles this week

After a pandemic-induced, one-year hiatus, the Florida state softball championships return this week, and three Broward or Palm Beach county teams earned spots in their classes’ final fours. This year’s state playoffs are being held at the Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont, near Orlando. Here is a look at all four local teams that have reached the state semifinals (all rankings are from ...