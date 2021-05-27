904 Winter Run Road

Ultracyclist Deb Banks never turns down a chance to do this relatively easy ride, especially. in the evening when the moon is full. The trail begins on the Davis bike path off of Lake Boulevard in Davis and continues over Stevenson Bridge onto Putah Creek Road all the way to Winters. The route is mostly flat and includes the breathtaking sights and sounds of bluebirds, woodpeckers and dozens of other species in the Putah Creek Wildlife Area. This route includes a 15-mile loop around Lake Solano, which has a 565-foot climb if you want more strenuous exercise and exquisite scenery.