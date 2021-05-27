904 Winter Run Road

newsbreak-logo
Beautiful colonial townhome in the community of The Preserve At Windless Run! Experience the main level that features an open concept living area, gorgeous hardwood floors, powder room, dining area, and sizable deck for entertaining. Let the kitchen inspire gourmet meals boasting a breakfast bar, 42+G- display cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, center island, and granite counters. Relax and unwind in the primary bedroom suite highlighted by plush carpet, double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. The entry-level provides access to the 1-car garage and spacious family room with surround sound, powder room, and access to the rear patio. Enjoy the community clubhouse, pool, and fitness center for an abundance of indoor and outdoor activities. Major commuter routes I-95, I-83, and I-695. Updates: Patio, Deck, Hardwood Floors, Paint, Surround Sound in Lower Level. Please contact the CO-LISTING agent for any questions regarding this listing.

