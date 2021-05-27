What’s the future of our food distribution system?

Christine Campeau, Lawrence Haddad, Gunhild Stordalen, Sandrine Dixson-Declève, Saleemul Huq and Joao Campari. Over the past eight months we—in our capacity as Action Track Chairs for the UN Food Systems Summit—have received well over 2,000 written submissions from around the world on how to transform food systems so that they can deliver access to safe and nutritious foods for all, in ways that deliver sustainable consumption, use approaches that are positive and regenerative for nature, generate livelihoods and decent work for those who depend on the food system, while promoting equity and building resilience for all.